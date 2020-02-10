Another longtime store is gone from Mount Berry Mall in Rome. Mastercuts, one of the longest tenured stores at the mall, closed its doors for the last time last week.

Sources told told CVN that the mall is, however, undergoing numerous renovations. First, the mall is removing all of its current lighting and installing LED lighting thought out the mall. Sources added that the plan is for the mall to also place carpet in the common area though out the mall.

We have reached out to mall officials for conformation on other planned improvements.