Authorities have confirmed that four people were killed in a plane crash in Fairmount over the weekend.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, the Cessna 501 Citation left Falcon Field in Peachtree City at around 9:45 a.m. en route to Nashville, Tennessee. The plane went down around 30 minutes later in a wooded area off Mauldin Road in Fairmount.

The identities of the victims have yet to be released but authorities said that they were three men and a woman.

Officials are looking into air traffic control records, weather information, and maintenance records to help determine the cause of the crash.

A report is expected within the next 10 days.

Photo from Gordon County Sheriff’s Office

PREVIOUS

Gordon County authorities have confirmed that a Cessna Citation has crashed in Fairmount.

The airplane took off from the Atlanta Regional Airport-Falcon Field in Peachtree City just before 10 am Saturday morning.

Reports added that multiple fatalities have been confirmed.

Check back later as details are confirmed.





