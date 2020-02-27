Hines, the international real estate firm, today announced it has closed on 97 acres of land in Bartow County for the development of Busch Logistics Park, a two-building industrial project totaling 737,000 square feet. The site is Hines’ first Atlanta-area industrial/logistics property and the firm has selected Reed Davis, Executive Vice President and Bob Currie, Managing Director with JLL to handle marketing and leasing of the project.

Current development plans for Busch Logistics Park include two speculative buildings to be constructed simultaneously and delivered in the first quarter of 2021. Building A will span 526,400 square feet and feature cross-dock configuration and a 36’ clear height. Building B will span 210,600 square feet and feature rear load configuration and a 32’ clear height.

Situated off I-75 and Cass White Road, Busch Logistics Park is located approximately 45 miles northwest of Atlanta and in close proximity to the new Inland Port in Chatsworth, GA, Bartow County is home to over 166 diverse industries and continues to experience significant industrial momentum due to its extensive transportation infrastructure, low overall cost of doing business, and growing workforce.

Ryan Wood, Hines Senior Director, explains, “Over the past several years we have witnessed Atlanta’s continued emergence as a vibrant logistics market. Many nationally recognized e-commerce and logistics firms are choosing Northwest Atlanta due to its proximity to the new Inland Port, a plentiful labor pool and its business-friendly environment. Busch Logistics Park will capitalize on the demand for state‐of‐the‐art Class A distribution warehouse space.”

“We are enthusiastic about the unique opportunity to develop a Class A industrial/logistics facility in Atlanta,” added Hines Senior Managing Director Michael Harrison. “We believe this latest endeavor will be an extension of the success we’ve experienced in the Atlanta market.”

“Bartow County’s location and abundant resources positions the region for continued growth, and the visibility and accessibility offered by Busch Logistics Park makes it the ideal location for manufacturing and distribution,” said JLL’s Davis. “We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with Hines to market its first Atlanta-area industrial property, and we’re confident this expansive park will be highly sought-after by quality industrial users looking to establish a presence in the northwest corner of the Atlanta MSA.”

About Hines

Hines is a privately owned global real estate investment firm founded in 1957 with a presence in 205 cities in 24 countries. Hines has approximately $133.3 billion of assets under management, including $71 billion for which Hines provides fiduciary investment management services, and $62.3 billion for which Hines provides third-party property-level services. The firm has 165 developments currently underway around the world. Historically, Hines has developed, redeveloped or acquired 1,393 properties, totaling over 459 million square feet. The firm’s current property and asset management portfolio includes 539 properties, representing over 232 million square feet. With extensive experience in investments across the risk spectrum and all property types, and a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Hines is one of the largest and most-respected real estate organizations in the world. Visit www.hines.com for more information.