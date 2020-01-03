The Rome Police Department’s Selective Enforcement Unit participated in the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety Operation Zero Tolerance over a three-week period during the recent holidays. Officers assigned to the unit focused their efforts on accident causing traffic violations and safety issues. The enforcement was conducted by means of directed patrols and stationary check points on various dates and times during the enforcement period. The efforts resulted in numerous traffic citations and six (6) child safety seats being issued to families in need. The officers also made eight (8) DUI arrests and six (6) arrests for Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act. The unit successfully seized 3.5 pounds of marijuana, a number of THC candies and 2 firearms. Officers located and arrested nine (9) subjects who had outstanding warrants. Some of the other notable enforcement actions are as noted below:

Seatbelt violations 49

Child Restraint violations 10

Speeding Violations 48

Hands Free violations 52

The purpose of this operation was to reduce and identify accident causing violations before accidents occurred. This operation is considered a valuable service to the citizens of the community in an effort to keep everyone safe during the high volume holiday season. The Rome Police Department is happy to report that there were no serious injury or fatal accidents that occurred within the City limits during this enforcement period.