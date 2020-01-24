Danny Waits has announced his candidacy for the 5th District seat for the Floyd Co. Board of Education.

Waits issued the following statement, “I grew up in Rome/Floyd county before moving and graduating from Morrow High School in 1990. I began my career with Coca-Cola in 1999 and transferred back to Rome in 2000 in a management capacity. For over 20 years I have enjoyed Managing Warehousing, Fleet Operations, Transportation and personnel. It has given me the wonderful opportunity to direct managers and supervisors as well as frontline associates while facilitating multimillion-dollar budgets.

I am married to the former Amanda Howard, a lifelong Roman and Berry College graduate. Amanda serves as an educator in the Floyd county school system; a position she loves. God has blessed us with two beautiful daughters, Augusta and Abby. We live, serve, and worship in Cave Spring and could not think of calling anywhere else home.

My family and I love Cave Spring and Floyd county, we have deep roots in the community, and it would be an absolute honor to serve the people of this great area.”