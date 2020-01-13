Victor Emanuel Caudle II, age 87, of Calhoun, passed away Friday afternoon January 10th in Advent Health Gordon.

Victor was born October 2, 1932 in Anderson, SC., son of the late Frank Emanuel Caudle and Ellma Elizabeth Mays Caudle. Prior to his retirement he was a self-employed diesel mechanic for more than 40 years. Victor was an avid Alabama fan “Roll Tide”.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife Frances Caudle to whom he was married for 37 years, one son, David Caudle and three daughters, Barbara, Betty, and Victoria Caudle.

Survivors include his wife, Louise Sparks Caudle of Calhoun, five daughters, Dione Akins and her husband Donnie of Dalton, Frankie Short and her husband Bill of Dalton, Michelle Hall of Calhoun, LaRona Worsham and her husband David of Calhoun, and Tammy Vaughn and her husband Kevin of Cartersville, two sons, Bud Caudle and his wife Gayle of Dalton and Sonny Caudle of Calhoun. Sixteen grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren also survive.

Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday January 14th at 1pm from the chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with Rev. Ron Davis officiating. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

The family will receive friends Monday evening from 5 until 7pm at the funeral home.