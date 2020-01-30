Van Autrell Padgett, one of the sweetest and most caring people ever, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at a local hospital, at the age of 66.

Van was born in Rome, Georgia on October 14, 1953, son of Beatrice Bowman Padgett and the late Marion Autrell Padgett. He was of the Baptist faith. Van worked for many years as an electrician, something he was committed to 24 hours a day 7 days a week.

Survivors include his wife, Connie Pless Padgett, to whom he was married on March 28, 1987; a son, Chris Padgett (Brittany), Silver Creek; two daughters, Melanie Padgett (Michael), Rome, and Casey Padgett, Atlanta; four grandchildren, Brantley, Sadie, Raylann and Blakelee; his mother, Beatrice Padgett, Rome; a sister, Joy Johnson (Ty), Cedartown; nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020, at 5pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Herman Stamey and Mr. Barry Henderson officiating.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday from 3pm until 4:45pm.

Honorary pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday at 4:30pm and include; Jerry Barton, Russell Burkhalter, Ricky Padgett, Joey Milton, James Lowery, Darrell Baxter and Ricky Mathews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Arthritis Foundation.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.