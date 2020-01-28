Trion City Schools went on lockdown Monday after a 6th grade student was found with a gun in his backpack.

Police said that the pistol was not loaded.

The student was arrested and the lockdown was lifted in just under an hour.

Trion City School Superintendent Phil Williams, “We appreciate the quick response by the Trion Police Department and the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Department. The student is being turned over to juvenile justice and the investigation is continuing with both the Trion Police Department and the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Department.”