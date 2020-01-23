The Rome Police Department issued the following numbers and statement regarding an increase in traffic collisions and injuries over the past few years.

From 2018 to 2019 we saw a slight increase in total traffic collisions and injuries (Collisions – 2018: 2,122/ 2019: 2,490). The most common cause of the collisions has been very consistent, FOLLOWING TOO CLOSE.

The most common days for collisions to occur were found to be Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday with approximately half of all collisions occurring between those three days. The highest amount of collisions also occurred between 4PM to 7PM.

The highest locations for collisions are as follows:

1. Shorter Ave @ Redmond Cir – 70

2. Veterans Memorial Hwy @ Martha Berry – 45

3. Turner McCall Blvd @ Riverside Pkwy – 41

4. Turner McCall Blvd @ Riverbend Dr – 38

5. Veterans Memorial Hwy @ New Calhoun Hwy – 26

*FOLLOWING TOO CLOSE*

With following too close being the largest cause for collisions we would recommend providing more space between you and the car in front of you. Also, pay attention, put down electronic devices, don’t put your make up on while driving, or anything else that is going to take your attention away from driving.

Please remember the average mid-size sedan weighs approximately 3,000 lbs. You are operating a heavy machine that according to Safer America, killed 40,327 people in 2017. One act of inattentiveness could haunt you for the rest of your life, or even cost you your life.

Consider others and your own safety, pay attention!