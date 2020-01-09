Teresa Ann Berrong Crawford, age 65, of Rome passed away Tuesday January 7, 2020 at her residence.

Teresa was born on February 14, 1954 in Rome GA., to the late D.J. Berrong and Edith Marie Garlin. She was preceded in death by her parents; her son David Buckley; brother: Michael Berrong.

Survivors include daughter: Staci Long; grandchildren: Tim Buckley, Ashley Buckley, Jonathan Gonzalez, Nathan Gonzalez, Madison Gonzalez, Jayden Gonzalez, and Chereyll Clark; sister Angela(Thomas Keeney) Towe.

In accordance with Mrs. Crawford’s wishes, she will be cremated and no formal services are scheduled at this time.

Parnick Jennings Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements