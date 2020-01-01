Mary Danielle Kellar, 25 of Summerville, was arrested in Rome after reports said she identified herself as another person and then signed two traffic citations with the other person’s name to avoid being arrested for driving on a suspended license.

Reports added that the traffic stop occurred on North Broad Street back on December 24th.

She was arrested this week after officers discovered her true identity.

Kellar is charged with false statements and writings, false statements and writings, driving on suspended license and driving on a suspended license.