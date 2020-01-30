A 32 year-old Summerville man, Jeffery Brett Jackson, is facing additional charges in Rome after he allegedly forged antother’s name on a check.

Reports said that last November Jackson forged another’s name on a $500 check and then attempted to cash it at the Handy Mart on Smith Road

Jackson is charged with 4th degree forgery and criminal attempt to commit a crime.

Jeffery Brett Jackson, 32 of Summerville, was arrested in Rome this week after reports said he stole a money bag from the Citgo convenience store on Alabama Highway.

Reports said that Jackson stole the bag, which contained $3,170, back on February 19th.

Jackson is charged with felony theft by taking.