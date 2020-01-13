Stanford Taylor Brown, age 86, of Rome passed away January 10, 2020 at a local hospital.

Stanford was born on March 31, 1933 in Knoxville TN. to the late Nelson Taylor Brown and Helen Gass Brown. Mr. Brown work at Dodd Company and Clyde Collier Photography. One of Mr. Browns hobbies was Photography. He was preceded in death by his brother: Gerald Brown.

Survivors include his wife: Camella Brown; sons: David (Betty) Brown, and Daniel Brown; daughter: Laura Dudek; grandchildren: Danielle Brown, Taylor Brown, Victor Brown, Julie Brown, and Nicholas Dudek; sister in law: Elaine Brown; and nephew: Stephen Brown, and several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday January 13, 2020 at West Rome United Methodist Church with Rev. Mark McLendon. Interment will follow in Pine Ridge Memorial Cemetery, Kennesaw GA. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until service hour on Monday at West Rome United Methodist Church, 1003 Shorter Ave. Rome GA. 30165.

Parnick Jennings Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements