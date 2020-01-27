Six juniors from Floyd County high schools have advanced to the semifinals in the Governor’s Honors Program (GHP). The Governor’s Office of Student Achievement indicated that over 3,100 students were nominated to the state level GHP competition and nearly 1,600 of them have been selected as semifinalists for state interviews/auditions. The state interviews will be held at Berry College on February 22 (music semifinalists) and February 29 (non-music semifinalists), 2020.

Please congratulate these individuals and wish them well as they prepare for state interviews:

Coosa High School

Kara Joanna Long, junior, Visual Arts



Model High School

Eli Anderson Abdou, junior, Science- Biology

Alexia Danielle Fowler, junior, Communicative Arts

Hayden Noah Robinson, junior, Communicative Arts

Tristen Davis Sprayberry, junior, Mathematics



Pepperell High School

Carter Wayne Nelson, junior, Music- Voice: Treble, Tenor, Bass

The Georgia GHP is a residential summer program for gifted and talented high school students who will be rising juniors and seniors during the program. The program offers instruction that is significantly different from the typical high school classroom and that is designed to provide students with academic, cultural, and social enrichment necessary to become the next generation of global critical thinkers, innovators, and leaders. Governor’s Honors will take place on the campus of Berry College for the fourth time this summer.