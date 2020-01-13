The Gordon County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public in locating KAYLA BROOK SILVERS.

She was last seen on Saturday, January 11th, around noon, at a relative’s home near Calhoun. She was reported missing this morning by a family member. Investigating detectives have reason to believe that she may be in danger. She is described as follows: a white/female, age 29, approximately 5’06”, 125 lbs, brown hair worn long, and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information regarding KAYLA BROOK SILVERS‘ whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the Sheriff’s Office at 706-629-1244.