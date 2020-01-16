The Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism is pleased to announce several upcoming public events at the Rome Area History Museum to be held this February.

February 6 – Meet the Crazy Horse family elder, Floyd Clown Sr. and Author, William Matson who will discuss and sign their book, “Crazy Horse and Lakota Warrior’s Life and Legacy”. The event will be held Thursday, February 6 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The book is based on the family’s oral history.

February 9 – In celebration of “Georgia History Festival’s Super Museum Sunday”, the Rome Area History Museum will join other area museums and historic sites by offering free admission and entry from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 9.

Participating Cave Spring sites include: Cave Spring Welcome Center and Museum, Cherokee Log Cabin, Hearn Academy, Old Baptist Church, and Fairview School. A local guide at each location will introduce visitors to the history of each site. All Cave Spring sites are within easy walking distance.

Chieftains Museum will also participate by hosting the event, “Tea with Frankie”. Free admission will be offered from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. This event coordinates with the temporary exhibition, “Style with Substance: The Designs of Frankie Welch”. The exhibition is made possible through the support of Mohawk Industries and features Mrs. Welch’s textile work with particular emphasis on her connection to the Rome community and Native American history.

February 12 – The monthly “Rome Area History Museum Volunteer Coffee Break” returns on Tuesday, February 12. This month’s volunteer coffee break is geared for anyone interested in volunteering at the history museum. The February meeting will serve as a meet and greet for all volunteers and will cover volunteer needs and information on training for anyone interested in learning more. Please RSVP to Selena Tilly at 706-936-4331; [email protected]

February 27 – Join us for a “Lunch and Learn” on Thursday, February 27 at 12 p.m. to celebrate the contribution of black baseball to American history. In partnership with Berry College, guest speaker Larry Lester will speak on the legacy of a sport played in black communities all over the South, including Floyd County. Lester is an author, historian and co-founder of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, Missouri. Lunch will be catered by Doug’s Deli. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at: RomeGeorgia.org/LunchandLearn.

This event will be followed with a guest lecture given by Lester at Berry College at 5 p.m. The lecture, “Only the Ball was White” will be held at McAllister Auditorium and commemorates the centennial of professional black baseball in America, marking 100 years since the founding of the Negro National League in February 1920.

The Rome Area History Museum is now managed by the Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism and is open Tuesday through Friday, 10:00 a.m.to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Visitors are invited to learn about Rome’s history from its founding to current day. Guests can also shop the Georgia’s Rome Gift Shop inside the museum and bring home a piece of Rome.