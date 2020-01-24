Investigators are seeking public assistance in finding a menace who has been burglarizing homes and churches all across Rome and Floyd County since November. Several vehicle thefts and cases of entering auto are also being attributed to the suspect.

John James Shillibeer (age 31) is currently driving a stolen gray Honda Civic with license plate CDP1431. That plate may have been swapped for a dealer drive out tag. The man is homeless and currently sleeping in his vehicle.Shillibeer is 6-foot, 200 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He has a tattoo sleeve on his left arm.

The man has active felony warrants and is in possession of a stolen firearm.Police believe the suspect is armed and dangerous. The public is encouraged to notify 911 if he is spotted, but please do not approach him or attempt to detain the man.The incidents of theft and burglary extend into the city Rome but also reach out to Bartow and Polk Counties. Investigators have already been able to recover some property and a stolen vehicle, but have yet to locate Shillibeer.

If any property has been stolen since November but has not yet been reported, investigators ask that you contact the police department to document your case and possibly lay claim to recovered property.Some of the property stolen includes firearms. Due to the brazen nature of some of the thefts police consider the suspect to be armed and dangerous. Notify 911 immediately and do not attempt contact with Shillibeer.Information about the wanted suspect will be considered confidential.

Tips can be submitted to this page or by contacting Investigator Sgt. Amy Nails at 706-314-0756 or [email protected]

