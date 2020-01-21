Calhoun police arrested Casey Victoria SIniard, 18 of Rome, over the weekend after a traffic stop near I 75 and Red Bud Road turned up numerous drugs.

Reports said that the officer pulled Siniard over just before midnight Sunday for driving with a break light out, no tag light and a broken windshield.

During the stop Siniard told the officer that she did not have a driver’s license and was only driving so that her passenger could eat. The officer then reported that he detected a marijuana odor.

A search of the vehicle led police to find Xanax, Alprazolam and a baggie of marijuana. Siniard was charged with possession of a schedule III controlled substance, drugs not in original container, driving on a suspended license, no insurance, brake light violation, tag light violation and a windshield violation