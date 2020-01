Marquell Deandre Dammond, 28 of Rome, and Kenya Menashea Royster, 26 of Rome were arrested this week after reports said they broke into North Heights Elementary School back on December 15. 16 and 17th and stole close to $42,000 worth of electronics.

Reports stated that the duo stole 7 smartboards belonging to Rome City Schools.

Both are charged with five counts of burglary and theft by taking.