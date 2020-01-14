Tickets are now on sale for the 2020 Hall of Fame Banquet set for Monday, Feb. 10 at the Forum. The banquet honors the 2020 Hall of Fame inductees as well as the 14 students from local high schools receiving the John C. Pinson Jr Memorial Scholarships.

The Rome-Floyd Sports Hall of Fame was formed in 1971 to recognize amateur and professional athletes as well as those who contribute to the growth and development of sports in our community. Nominations

for the Sports Hall of Fame are submitted by the general public and are received year-round.

This year’s inductees are Jaleel Riaz, Charles Smith, Toryan Smith, Charles Culberson and Charlie Culberson.



Along with the inductees, fourteen area student athletes will be recognized for receiving the John C. Pinson Jr. Outstanding Student Athlete Scholarships.

The event includes a banquet and awards ceremony. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with a social hour followed by a buffet dinner from Longhorn Steakhouse and awards ceremony at 6:30 p.m.

Event tickets are $30 each and a table is $240. Tickets may be purchased in-person at Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation Administrative Headquarters at 1 Shorter Ave. Banquet tickets may also be purchased online at rfrpa.com. Banquet tickets are limited and must be purchased by February 3.



The cost of the Rome-Floyd Sports Hall of Fame program is solely supported through ticket sales and sponsorships. The event is hosted by the Sports Hall of Fame Committee and Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation. For questions or to purchase tickets, please call 706.291.0766.