Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit Commander Randall Johnson said in a news release that two residents of northwest Georgia are still being held in connection with a New Year’s Eve drug bust.

Samual Jackson Cordle and Patricia Carolina Nixon, both 27, and both from Rome, Georgia – were pulled over that night, and found to be in possession of approximately a half-pound of methamphetamine, and a large quantity of oxycodone pills, resulting in their being charged with trafficking in both.

No photo for available for Samual Jackson Cordle

Cordle and Nixon are being held on bond of $400,000 each.

Drug Enforcement Unit Agents had received information that drugs were to be delivered to the Etowah County area leading to the stop and subsequent search of the vehicle – Gadsden Police Lieutenant Josh Russell assisted.

The investigation is on-going – and Nixon and Cordle could face additional state and federal charges related to the drugs seized.

The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, Alabama National Guard Counterdrug Program and FBI Safe Streets Task Force also participated in the case.

