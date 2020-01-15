The Rome City Schools Board of Education met during caucus today to discuss the new chair and vice chairperson for the 2020 school year.

After discussing their choices during the closed session, the RCS Board voted as a part of their monthly public school board meeting to approve the new leadership positions for the Board.

The new Chairperson of the Rome City Schools Board of Education is Faith Collins.

Collins has served on the system’s board for the past 13 years and has served as Chairperson since 2016.

Jill Fisher will serve as the new Vice Chairperson for the 2020 school year. Fisher was elected in 2018 and has served the system as Vice Chairperson since being elected.