The Rome Braves, Single-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, unveiled plans to build a new high definition video board at State Mutual Stadium prior to the start of the 2020 season.

In addition to the new, primary display in left field, the Rome Braves also announced upgrades to the existing Go Braves board along with the matrix board near the entrance of Braves Boulevard.



At 48 feet wide by 26.4 feet high (1,267.2 square feet), the new Daktronics 15HD video display will be approximately four times larger than the previous primary video board and will complement the existing Miller Lite Marina video board down the left field line. The smaller, right-field Go Braves board will also be upgraded and reconfigured to provide full LED video display capabilities along with a Daktronics Galaxy Display within the pylon at the main entrance and intersection of Braves Boulevard and Veterans Memorial Highway.



Fans will immediately notice the enhanced experience as the Braves strive to continue providing affordable, quality family entertainment to all of Northwest Georgia. The new display upgrades are the largest capital expense improvement since the construction of State Mutual Stadium and its inaugural season in 2003. With this project, the control room and equipment will also be updated to full HD. With the exception of the Miller Lite Marina board which was installed in 2017, all controls and video boards were previously standard definition.



Not only will the new LED video display significantly upgrade the facility, but it will drastically enhance the fan experience at State Mutual Stadium. Rome Braves fans will enjoy a magnified experience during key moments such as home runs, strikeouts, between-innings entertainment and much more. The new board’s display resolution will be 960 pixels wide by 528 pixels high.



Premium sponsorship inventory is available now but interested parties must act fast as there are only a few premium packages available. Digital signage is a unique way to highlight your message to a captive audience at the ballpark.



The upcoming 2020 season marks the Rome Braves 18th season at State Mutual Stadium. The Single-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves begins the season Thursday, April 9 with a seven-game homestand against Hagerstown and Greenville. The Braves also host the 2020 South Atlantic League All-Star Game Tuesday, June 23. Full season ticket packages along with mini ticket plans are on sale now at RomeBraves.com or by calling 706-378-5144. Individual game tickets will go on sale at a later date.