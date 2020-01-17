The Rome Braves have announced its 18th annual Hot Stove Gathering will be held at Forum River Center in Downtown Rome Monday, January 27 from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM. The annual event benefits the Atlanta Braves Foundation along with Armuchee High School Baseball this year and features appearances from current and former Rome Braves along with current and former Atlanta Braves representatives.



Scheduled guests include:

David Cross – Rome Braves Vice President, General Manager

Brian Snitker – Atlanta Braves Manager

Matt Tuiasosopo – Rome Braves Manager

Drew Waters – Former Rome Braves Player

Ron Knight – Atlanta Braves Assistant Director, Minor League Operations

Chris Lionetti – Atlanta Braves Scouting Coordinator



Additional guests may be announced at a later date once confirmed.

As part of their ticket purchase, fans in attendance may enjoy an all-you-can-eat gourmet ballpark fare dinner including hot dogs, chili dogs, chips, coleslaw, tea, water and more. A cash bar will also be available. Following the 6:00 PM autograph session, selected guests will speak to fans in attendance. There will also be a question and answer session along with a Braves raffle. The large sports memorabilia silent auction runs from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM.



Hot Stove VIP Reception tickets and general event tickets are on sale now. Advance VIP tickets are available at $30 each ($35 at the door). The VIP reception runs from 5:30 PM to 6:00 PM and includes a small cocktail reception with heavy hors d’oeuvres, soda, beer and wine along with an exclusive, informal meet and greet with the special guests and a small gift bag.

Advance general event tickets are $20 for adults ($25 at the door). Children ages 12 and under are $15 in advance ($20 at the door). Rome Braves season ticket holders may also take advantage of a special 2-for-1 $30 ticket option by purchasing in advance. Doors open at 5:30 PM for all patrons at Forum River Center.



Tickets may be purchased online at RomeBraves.com or by calling 706-378-5144. Tickets may also be purchased in-person at the Rome Braves Box Office, open Monday through Friday from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Tickets are limited and based on availability.



The upcoming 2020 season marks the Rome Braves 18th season at State Mutual Stadium. The Single-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves begins the season Thursday, April 9 with a seven-game homestand against Hagerstown and Greenville. The Braves also host the 2020 South Atlantic League All-Star Game Tuesday, June 23. Full season ticket packages along with mini ticket plans are on sale now. Individual game tickets will go on sale at a later date.





