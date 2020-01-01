Robert Butler age 83 of Centre passed away Saturday December 28th at his residence.

Funeral services will be 12 PM Monday December 30th at Perry Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Herbert Reid, Rev. Talmadge Laughlin, Colton and Brandon Laughlin officiating, burial will follow in Cherokee Memory Gardens Mausoleum. The family will receive friends from 11 AM until 12 PM Monday at the funeral home.

Pallbearers include Brandon Laughlin, Colton Laughlin, Nathan Butler, Rodney Stallings, Talmadge Laughlin and Dillon Terry. Honorary pallbearers will be nieces.

Survivors include wife, Etoice Butler of Centre; sons, Curtis Butler of Piedmont and Jeffrey (Annette) Butler of Washington, D.C.; sister, Mable Anderson of Prattville; 6 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Butler was a native of Cherokee County and the son of the late James William and Flora Vaughn Butler and was of the Church of Christ Faith.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family.

