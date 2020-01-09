Rhonda Lynn Copeland, age 67, of Rome passed away Tuesday January 7, 2020 at her residence.

Rhonda was born on June 26, 1952 in Rome GA. to the late Bob L. Kerce Sr. and Betty Doris Ogles Kerce. She was a 1970 graduate of West Rome High School and a graduate of Coosa Valley Technical College. Rhonda was an avid fisherman and deer hunter. Some of Rhonda’s hobbies she loved were gardening, cooking, and baking cookies with her great niece Reagan. She also loved animals. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother: Bobby Kerce Jr.

Survivors include son: Cody Higgins; sisters: Debbie K. (Danny) Moulton, and Darlene K. Shepherd.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday January 10, 2020 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, with Rev. Dale Byars officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until service hour on Friday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome GA. 30165.

Parnick Jennings Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.