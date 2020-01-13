Rev. Chester Martin aka Mr. Goodwrench, age 80, of Shannon passed away Saturday January 11, 2020 at a local hospital.

Mr. Martin was born on February 5, 1939 in Bartow County to the late Henry Martin and Allie Lewis Martin. Chester was a lifelong resident of Floyd County and the Shannon community. He was a faithful servant to the Lord for over 50 years and pastored Mt. Calvary Baptist Church until his retirement but he never stopped spreading the “Good News” of Jesus’ Love for us. Chester was a mighty prayer warrior and prayed over his prayer list and every prayer request every morning and night. He worked as an auto body mechanic and body shop manager in Rome for over 50 years. He married the love of his life Geraldine Posey Martin. When she was 13 years old and they would have celebrated 61 years of marriage in March. He is now reunited with his loving daughter Angela Martin Scoggins, his parents Henry and Allie Martin, as well as several brothers and sisters.

He is survived by three daughters and their spouses: Donna Autry (Sidney), Debbie Jackson (Paul), and Tammy Moreno (Joe); grandchildren: Misty House, Lamar House (Jennifer), Amanda Kines (Billy), Donny Jackson (Kaley), Chelsey Rinker (Thomas), Zach Millsap (Lisa), Justin Millsap (Ashley), Chesly Millsap ( Allison), and Chelsea Dotson (Jamie); several great grandchildren and several great great grandchildren; sister: Carolyn Shuler, of Mableton, and Bertha Scow, of California

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday January 14, 2020 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, with Rev. Gary Diggs, and Justin Millsap officiating. Interment will follow in Morning View Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until service hour on Tuesday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome GA. 30165.

Pallbearers include the following gentlemen: Justin Millsap, Lamar House, Donny Jackson, Chesly Millsap, Zach Millsap, Billy Kines, Honorary Pallbearers: Jeffery House, Rylan Millsap, Regan Millsap

Parnick Jennings Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements