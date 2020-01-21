State Representative Trey Kelley (R-Cedartown) today announced that the Georgia House of Representatives adopted House Resolution 882 on Thursday, January 16, 2020, which urges the American people to support Commander-in-Chief, President Donald J. Trump, the U.S. Armed Forces and intelligence agencies on a recent military operation that resulted in the death of Qasem Soleimani.

“Qasem Soleimani was an evil man whose hate for America had no bounds,” said Rep. Kelley. “Our country and world is a much safer place now that he is dead. I am disappointed but not surprised to see House Democrats vote against honoring the brave men and women who were responsible for his death.”

House Resolution 882 encourages citizens to support President Trump’s recent decision to carry out the military operation, and the resolution commends the president’s efforts to prevent potential terrorist attacks against the U.S.

Qasem Soleimani was killed by a U.S. airstrike on Friday, January 3, 2020, at an airport in Baghdad, Iraq. Soleimani was an Iranian military commander of its Quds Force, which is a division of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard. Soleimani was directly responsible for the death of over 600 Americans and causing the loss of limbs for thousands of American service members. According to the U.S. Department of Defense, Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region.

