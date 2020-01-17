A Chattooga County Public Works employee has resigned after he and his wife were arrested last week by the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force. The couple were accused of selling marijuana.

Drug Task Force Commander Dewayne Brown says that the couple had about three pounds of marijuana in their home on Old Highway 27 in Trion and that the couple also were in possession of digital scales, zip lock bags and other paraphernalia consistent with selling drugs.

Forty-five-year-old Kerry Thomas had been an employee with the Chattooga County Water District and Chattooga County Public Works and has resigned his position since his arrest. Thomas and his wife, forty-two-year-old Elizabeth Thomas were both booked into the Chattooga County Jail on drugs and weapons charges last Friday.

According to reports, Thomas’ wife told Drug Agents that she and her husband had both been selling the drugs found inside their residence.

Chattooga County Public Works Director Joe Reed said that after he learned of Thomas’ arrest he planned to suspend Thomas without pay, but Thomas came in on Friday evening of last week after posting bail and resigned from the county’s public works department.