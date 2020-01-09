Summerville Police have arrested Angela Rowland, 53, for the shooting death of her live-in boyfriend Ronald Moates.

Reports said that Moates was shot back on December 30, 2019.

Authorities stated that Rowland initially claimed the shooting was self-defense, however, it was later discovered that the claim was disproven.

Rowland is charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Authorities have identified the victim in a shooting at a Summerville home this week as 51-year-old Ronald Moates.

The shooting took place at 152 Kelly Street, which is listed as Moates home.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that a physical domestic dispute occurred at the residence that culminated in a shootiting.” Summerville Chief Police Detective Brian Ozment stated.

“Investigators are continuing to interview individuals about the case and are collecting and reviewing evidence in the case. At this time, no charges have been filed against the shooter, whose name is not being released at the present time,” Det. Ozment stated.

Summerville Police have called in the GBI to help investigate a shooting that began as a domestic dispute on Kelly Street around 11 PM on Monday night.

One person is dead, but the name is not being released at this time, pending notification of family members.

Check back later as details become available.