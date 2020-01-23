The Georgia Department of Transportation awarded Northwest Georgia $1.9 million to resurface 6.4 miles of SR 114 between Summerville and Lyerly. The project is one of 15 projects that were awarded a total of more than $26 million by GDOT last month.



The resurfacing project, which should be completed by the end of the year, will repair the roadway between Foster Street in Lyerly and US 27 in Summerville. C.W. Matthews was awarded the contract for the project.



GDOT targeted SR 114 for resurfacing and new pavement markings following an annual inspection of the roadway. GDOT teams regularly inspect every route for safety and efficiency.



“SR 114 is an important road through the heart of Chattooga County, and it’s been more than 20 years since it was last resurfaced,” said GDOT District Six Engineer Grant Waldrop. “Resurfacing this roadway will keep it in great condition for years to come.”

There’s road work ahead. Roadway work zones are hazardous for workers and for the public. In fact, most work zone fatalities are drivers or passengers. Work zone safety is everybody’s responsibility. Obey the rules in work zones – Pay Attention – Slow Down – Watch for Workers. And always, expect the unexpected. It can make the difference between life and death.