Ms. Debbie Wilson Hawkins, age 68, of Summerville, Georgia passed away Sunday morning, January 19, 2020, in a Rome hospital, following an extended illness. A native of Chattooga County, She was born in Trion, Georgia on January 12, 1952 to the late James Aubrey Wilson, Jr. and Nancy Young Wilson, who survives. Debbie was a member of Midway Baptist and formerly worked for Southeast First National Bank in Summerville.

Surviving are her Mother, Nancy Young Wilson; Son, Mark (Melinda) Storey; Granddaughter, Nikki (Brandon) Green; Great Grandchildren, Parris and Hunter; Aunts and Uncle, Montez Gladney, Joan Renslow, Frances Cordle and Linda and Ron Pledger; several cousins also survive.

Memorial service will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. at Midway Baptist Church with Rev. Steve Peppers and Rev. Larry Brooks officiating. The family request no flowers and suggest contributions to Midway Baptist Church, The American Cancer Society, or Gideons International.