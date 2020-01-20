Mrs. Zelma Lucille Clements, age 92, of Rome, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020, in a local hospital.

Mrs. Clements was born in Floyd County, Georgia on October 1, 1927, daughter of the late Robert Richard Cantrell and the late Josephine Wilkins Cantrell. She was a former employee of Coca-Cola of Rome and later retired from Berry College. After her retirement, she was a private caregiver. She was a member of the Fairview Baptist Church, Lindale. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Alfred Clements, by her twin brothers, Horace and Harvey Cantrell, by a sister Marie Alexander, and by a grandson, David Stagg.

Survivors include 4 daughters, Teresa Justice, Lindale, Wanda Haggard (Bob Powell), Dallas, GA, Rita Nadeau (Bob), Taylorsville, and Nancy Clements (Russell Brock, III), Rome; a sister, Maggie Collum, Rome; a brother, Clyde Cantrell, Panama City Beach, FL; 4 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. The Rev. Ben Clements, the Rev. Brett Clements and the Rev. Shane Clements will officiate. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday from 12pm until time for the service. At other hours, they may be contacted at each of their respective residences.

All pallbearers serving are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, at 1:30pm on Monday and include; Active: Bob Nadeau, Bob Powell, Russell Brock, III, Michael Mooney, Dustin Kilgore, Aubrey Spears, Hayden Mooney, and David Lee; Honorary: Larry Clements and Jerry Smith.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.