Mrs. Wydelle Sessions Clark, age 99, of Rome, GA, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at a local assisted living facility.

Mrs. Clark was born in Hillsboro, MS on March 24, 1920, the daughter of the late Mattie and Calvin Sessions. She resided in Mississippi until she moved to Dermott, AR in 1948. She later moved to Rome in 1995 to be closer to her family. Mrs. Clark was a member of First Baptist Church of Rome. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Troy Clark, by her son Michael Clark, and by her ten brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Clark Osborn (Larry); her grandchildren, Jennifer Moore, Kelly Holloway, Terry Osborn and Kevin Osborn; her 5 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews

Services will be held in the Chapel at First Baptist Church of Rome on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 2:00 pm. Private inurnment will be held at St. Peter’s Episcopal Memory Garden.

The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 1:00 pm until the service hour.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made to Heyman HospiceCare at Floyd.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.