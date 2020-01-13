Mrs. Ruby Carter Dingler, age 82, of Cedartown, Georgia, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020. She was born on May 5, 1937. She was the daughter of the late Joe and Della Redding Carter.

Mrs. Dingler is survived by her daughter, Cathy Brown (Lee); sons, Van Dingler (Cindy) and Jeff Dingler (Jill); grandchildren, Leslie Kimball (Roger), Ashley Purser (Brian), Trey Brown (Megan), Carter Dingler, Caroline Dingler, Cade Dingler, Cole Dingler, Chloe Dingler; great grand children, Mary Catherine Kimball, Ella Claire Purser, Grant Purser, Rhett Kimball, Riley Brown; brother, Jack Carter (Nelda); sisters, Sonja Frasier (Bill), JoAnne Norris; and sister-in-law, Shirley Carter. A number of nieces and nephews also survive.

Mrs. Dingler is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles Van “Catfish” Dingler; brother, Charlie Van Carter; and a sister, Joyce Rutledge.

A graveside service for Mrs. Ruby Carter Dingler will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 at one o’clock in the afternoon at Polk Memory Gardens Cemetery with Rev. Steve Fetkenhour and Rev. Billy Frasier officiating. The body of Mrs. Ruby Carter Dingler will lie in state from twelve o’clock in the afternoon until the service hour in the chapel of the Gammage Funeral Home. Prior to departing for the graveside service, a brief service will be held in the chapel of the Gammage Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Polk Memory Gardens Cemetery.

The family of Mrs. Dingler will receive family and friends on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from seven o’clock in the evening until nine o’clock in the evening at the Gammage Funeral Home.

The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Dennis Carter, Joe Carter, Billy Frasier, David Frasier, Randy Rutledge, Clint Rutledge, Chris Norris, and Carson Tanner.

