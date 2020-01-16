Mrs. Patricia Jo “Cookie” Moreau, age 76, of Cohutta, GA, departed this life Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the local hospital. She was born October 5, 1943 in Dalton, GA, a daughter of the late Clarence and Exie Cook Barnes. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, James Barnes, Erwin Barnes, sisters, Pauline Deems, Mavis Overton, Louise Poteet, Virginia Thornton, Helen Barnes. She was a member of the Riverbend Church of Christ.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Robert “Bob” Moreau of the residence; daughters and sons-in-law, Angelia Kaye and Steven McClure of Cohutta, GA, Melissa Leigh and Jason Lanning of Chatsworth, GA; grandchildren, Emma Nichole and Tyler Sedman, Katie LeAnn Lanning, Nicholas Steven McClure; several nieces and nephews.

Memorial service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Patricia Jo “Cookie” Moreau will be held Saturday January 18, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at the Riverbend Church of Christ. The family will receive friends at the church from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Riverbend Church of Christ.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.pondersfuneralhome.com.