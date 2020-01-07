Mrs. Norma Jean Dye Davis Brumbelow, age 86, of Silver Creek, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020, at a local healthcare facility.

Mrs. Brumbelow was born in Cleveland, Tennessee on December 21, 1933, daughter of the late Norman A. Dye and the late Callie Emmeline Gee Dye. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Wesley Brumbelow, and her first husband, Donald Davis, Sr. Mrs. Brumbelow was of the Baptist faith and was an interior designer. She was extremely creative and spent much time decorating, painting, ceramics, as well as planting and caring for her beautiful gardens. Mrs. Brumbelow was a very adventurous woman and loved exploring and hiking. Sometimes she knew where she was going, sometimes she didn’t but her adventures were always very enjoyable.

Survivors include her three sons, Donald Davis, Jr., Steve Davis and Mike Davis; four siblings, Jack Dye, Margaret Brinson (Bob), Penny Martischnig (Jack), and Joan Milhollin (John); 6 grandchildren; 2 step grandchildren; several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Jerry Brooks officiating. Private interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday from 1pm until the service time.

The family would like to thank the staff at Chulio Hills Health and Rehab for their loving care.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.