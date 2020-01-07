Mrs. Nira Jean Foster Beck Daniel, age 83 of Cedartown, passed away on January 5, 2020. She was born on March 21, 1936 in Rome, Georgia. She was the daughter of the late Edward J. and Alice Mable Stone Foster.

Mrs. Daniel is preceded in death by her parents; first husband, James Winfred Beck; son, Terry Wayne Beck; and great-grandson, Justin Terry Payton.

She is survived by her husband, James Benjamin Daniel; daughters, Alisha Hooper (Mike) and Latrica Gill (Jason); sons, Jamie Beck (Norine), Donnie Beck, Ronnie Beck (Donna), Danny Beck (Denise), and Lewis Beck (Pat); 14 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

In keeping with her wishes her body was cremated. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at three o’clock in the afternoon at Mountain Home Baptist Church Rev. Anthony Trawick officiating.

The family will receive family of Mrs. Daniel will receive family and friends on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from one o’clock in the afternoon until the memorial service hour at the church.

The family has requested that flowers are to be omitted and memorial donations can be made to Mountain Home Baptist Church, 165 Mountain Home Loop, Cedartown, GA 30125.

The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for Mrs. Nira Jean Foster Beck Daniel.