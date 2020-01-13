Mrs. Mildred Elizabeth Shaw, age 92, of Rome, GA, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020, at a local hospital.

Mrs. Shaw was born in Lindale, GA on October 4, 1927, the daughter of the late Ervin James S. Rampley and the late Lillie Mae Hood Rampley. She was of Christian faith. She worked at several jobs during her lifetime but was very proud of the time she worked at Redmond Regional Hospital and Riverwood Assisted Living. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, who she married on March 11, 1950, Horace Grover “Billy” Shaw, by her son, Horace Steven “Steve” Shaw, and by her siblings, Era Fay Rampley Eaton, Charles Rampley, Bertice Rampley Cape Duncan, and James Rampley.

Mrs. Shaw is survived by her children, Linda Fay Camp (John E.), George Thomas Shaw (Cherrie), and Sandra Barker (Stanley); her grandchildren, Pamela Camp, Deborah Camp Stephens, Jennifer Parrott, Tommy Shaw, Chris Shaw, Britt Shaw, Erin Shaw Davis and Amber Barker Gadow; 13 great grandchildren; niece and nephews.

Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 12:00 noon in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, with Minister Danny Pelfrey and Chris Shaw officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Tuesday from 11:00 am until the service time.

Those gentlemen serving as pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, at 11:30 am on Tuesday and include: Ryan Gadow, Chris Rampley, Chris Shaw, Britt Shaw, Daniel Barker and Tommy Shaw. Honorary: Danny Rampley.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.