Mrs. Mary Lee Towe Prince, age 93, of Rome, GA, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at her residence.

Mrs. Prince was born in Gordon County, Georgia on June 27, 1926, daughter of the late Benjamin Jamar Towe and Alma Anna Tate Towe. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Carl Prince, a son, Timothy Olin Smith, sisters, Inez Pitman and Rosie Sartin, and brothers, B.F. Towe, Troy Towe, Floyd Towe, and Olin Towe. Mrs. Prince was employed with Kessler’s Department Store. She was of the Baptist faith. Mrs. Prince was a homemaker and loved her family. Her passion was gardening.

Survivors include her daughters, Carolyn Patricia Bramblett, Adairsville, and Dawn D. Karnes, Armuchee; son, Steven Andrew Smith, Armuchee; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at 2:00pm at the Oaknoll Memorial Gardens, 2549 Shorter Ave SW, Rome, GA. 30165, the friends & family will meet at the cemetery following the visitation.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, 4900 Martha Berry Hwy, Rome, GA. 30165, on Tuesday from 11:00am until 1:30pm.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.