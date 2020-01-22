Mrs. Lisa Marie Dew, age 61, of Cedartown, GA, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020, in a local hospital.

Mrs. Dew was born in Atlanta, GA on May 16, 1958, daughter of the late Larry Milton Dew and the late Angelyn Jane O’Karma Dew. Prior to her death, she was employed at Cedar Springs Nursing Home in Cedartown. She was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include her companion, Mark Cochran, Cedartown; 4 sons, Chris Cox (Sherry), Silver Creek, Jonathan Brumit, Rome, Corey Cochran (Ashley), and Nick Hulsey, both of Cedartown; a sister, Robin Babb (Tim), Kingston; 2 step-sisters, Patty Greene, Adairsville, and Renee Lumpkin, Rome; 2 step-brothers, Rodney Sharpe, Rome, and Reggie Sharpe, Cartersville; 7 grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. The Rev. Eddie Benefield will officiate. Interment will follow in East View Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday from 5 until 7pm. At other hours, they may be contacted at each of their respective residences.

Pallbearers serving are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel on Friday at 1:30pm and include: Corey Cochran, Nick Hulsey, Jaimeson Babb, Chris Cox, Mark Cochran, and Tim Babb.

Henderson & Son Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.