Mrs. Judy Ann Warren, age 64, of Rome, GA, passed away Monday evening, December 30, 2019, in a local health care facility.

Mrs. Warren was born in Rome, GA on October 6, 1955, daughter of the late Samuel Wright Parker, Jr. and the late Jo Ann Adams Parker. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Michael Cary Warren, by a son, Michael Robert Williams, Jr., and by a brother, David Madison Parker. Mrs. Warren was a homemaker and was of the Christian faith.

Survivors include her daughter, Lindsey Warren Lynch (Paul), Rome; 5 grandchildren, Madison Williams, Denton, TX, Liam Lynch, Langley Lynch, Pace Lynch, and Paxton Lynch, all of Rome; 3 brothers, Samuel Wright Parker, III (Mary), Thomas Griffin Parker, and James Franklin Parker, all of Rome; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Adam Colston officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday from 12 noon until the service hour.

