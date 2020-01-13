Mrs. Juanita Worsham, age 80, of Rome, GA, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at her residence.

Mrs. Worsham was born in Adairsville, GA on August 13, 1939, daughter of the late Chester Bowden Towe and the late Beulah Mary Smith Towe. She was a member of Dry Creek Baptist Church and prior to her retirement had been associated with Coosa Bakery. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Sammy Worsham, by a son, Terry Lee Cook, and by a sister, Mary Ruth Rogers.

Survivors include a daughter, Cathy Money, Rome; 2 grandchildren, Kelli Money and Joseph Money, both of Rome; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. The Rev. Steve Felker will officiate. Interment will follow in Dry Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday from 1pm until time for the service. At other hours, they may be contacted at the residence.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, at 1:30pm on Wednesday and include: Rev. Kenny Rogers, George Jones, Scotty Rogers, Joe Money, Kenneth Cook, and Kenneth Frazier.

The daughter wishes to express her appreciation to the nurses and staff of Transition Hospice for the care given to her mom.

