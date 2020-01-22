Mrs. Janet Karen Gazerro, age 76, of Rome, GA, passed away Monday evening, January 20, 2020, following a lengthy illness.

Janet was born in Fort Smith, AR, daughter of the late Alonzo Alden McGough and Geneva Jane Ratliff McGough. She was a foster parent for many years prior to becoming a nurse. Janet retired in 2005 after serving in nursing for over 27 years. She loved cooking, fishing, and traveling, never missing an opportunity to stop by a slot machine. Janet was a communicant of Saint Mary’s Catholic Church. The love of her life was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Janet is survived by her husband, Joseph Frank Gazerro, whom she married December 19, 1964; two sons and daughter-in-law, Joseph Alan and Deborah Ann Gazerro, and John Kevin Gazerro; five grandchildren, Jeremy (Haley) Gazerro, Andrew Gazerro, Austin Gazerro, Julie (Gary) Shrader, and Jordon Gazerro; five great-grandchildren, Connor Gazerro, Lilah Shrader, Logan Shrader, Lawson Shrader and Lilly Shrader; sister, Marilyn Sopinski; brother-in-law, Andrew Gazerro, Jr.

A Funeral Mass for Janet will be celebrated on Friday morning, January 24, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. in Saint Mary’s Catholic Church by Father Rafael Carbello, Pastor, assisted by Deacon Stuart Neslin. Inurnment will be in Georgia National Cemetery Friday afternoon.

Janet will lay in-state at Salmon Funeral Home where her family will receive friends Wednesday evening, January 22, 2020, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m.

The staff of Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Janet Karen Gazerro.

