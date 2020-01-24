Mrs. Glenda Carol Duke, age 81, of Rome, GA, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020, in a local hospital.

Mrs. Duke was born in Floyd County, GA on March 30, 1938, daughter of the late G. W. Harris and the late Helen Curtis Harris. Mrs. Duke was a homemaker and a private caregiver. She was a member of Shorter Avenue Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Wayne Duke, Sr., by a son, Timothy Lavon Duke, and by a sister, Jerry Fender.

Survivors include 4 daughters, Cindy Lindsey (Ray), Rome, Pam Coheley, Rome, Colleen Stanfield (Steve), Talking Rock, and Susan Ledbetter (Jeff), Locust Grove; 3 sons, Steve Wayne Duke (Mary), Rome, Charles Wayne Duke, Jr. (Tonya Roach), Rome, Jerry Duke (Jessica), Youngstown, OH; a sister, Sandy Hobgood, Rome; 25 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. The Rev. Max Tucker will officiate. Interment will be on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at 11am in Rome Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday from 12 noon until 1:45pm.

Pallbearers serving will include: Steve Stanfield, Jeff Ledbetter, Ray Lindsey, Jason Ledbetter, Josh Alexander, James Duke, Jeffery Duke, Kyle Duke, and Jeremy Berry.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.