Mrs. Genevieve Phillips Blankenship, age 95, of Cedartown, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. She was born on September 7, 1924 in Decatur, Georgia. She was the daughter of the late William Archie Phillips and Effie Childers Phillips.

The funeral arrangements for Mrs. Genevieve Phillips Blankenship will be held on Saturday February 1, 2020 at two o’clock in the afternoon in the chapel of the Gammage Funeral Home. Rev. Wayne Benefield will be officiating the service.

A private interment service will follow the funeral services in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Rockmart, Georgia.

The family of Mrs. Blankenship will receive family and friends on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from twelve o’clock noon until the funeral hour at the Gammage Funeral Home.

