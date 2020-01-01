Mrs. Geneva Ophelia Waits Yarbrough, age 80, of Rome, GA, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at a local health care facility.

Mrs. Yarbrough was born in Rome, GA on February 5, 1939, daughter of the late James Clark Waits and the late Alice Roberta DeParlier Waits. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Harry Mack Yarbrough, to whom she was married on June 28, 1986, by a son-in-law, Tim Anderson, by a grandson, B. J. Caldwell, by a sister, Imogene Hardin, and by a brother, James Waits. Mrs. Yarbrough was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and a faithful member of Ebenezer Baptist Church.

Survivors include her son, James H. Wilson (Tonya), Cave Spring; 2 daughters, Pam Headrick, Rome, and Sheree Anderson, Foley, AL; a sister, Marie Hurley, Rome; 9 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren; special friend, Carol Wiggins, Rome; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with Dr. Rick Langston officiating. A private interment will follow later in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Thursday from 1 until 1:45pm.

Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Thursday at 1:30pm and include: Brandon Holcomb, Payton Holcomb, Wesley Lovell and Danny Hardin.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ebenezer Baptist Church, 4868 Haywood Valley Road, Armuchee, GA 30105

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of funeral arrangements.