Mrs. Debbie Cooper McEver, age 64, of Cave Spring, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at a local healthcare facility following a battle with cancer.

Mrs. McEver was born in Rome, Georgia on April 12, 1955, daughter of the late William Gerald Cooper and the late Mary Jones Cooper. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Joseph S. Roach, Jr. Mrs. McEver was of the Christian faith and was a homemaker.

Survivors include her husband, James H. McEver, Jr., to whom she was married on August 2, 1980; two sons, Miles McEver, Cave Spring and Cody McEver, Rome; a daughter, Keidrah Wilson (Brian), Rome; two grandchildren, Brinley Wilson and Mari Klaire Wilson; three sisters, Gwendolyn Anderson, Sandra Simms and Patricia Hulsey; a brother, Otha Roach; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020, at 12 noon in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Dale Byars officiating. Interment will follow in Georgia National Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday from 5 until 7pm.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.