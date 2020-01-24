Mr. William Matthew Mullins, age 44, of Kingston, GA, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020.

Matt was born in Ypsilanti, MI on May 30, 1975, the son of Tommy and Kyeisa Fuller. He was a member of New Vision Baptist Church in Cartersville, GA. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, William and Virginia Harrison, by his aunt, Ann Shirley, by his father-in-law, Gregory Powell, Sr., and by his uncle, Donnie Olmstead.

Matt is survived by his wife, Melessa “Missy” Powell Mullins; his children, Keri Ann Mullins (Victor Le) and Jordan Ann Mullins (Nicolas Cornejo); his grandchild, Matthew Alexander Le; his parents, Tommy and Kyeisa Fuller; his brother, Troy Mullins (Casey Hutchens); his sister, Kelly Peschel (Jake); his aunts, Sheila Olmstead and Saundra Blevins (Jim); his uncles, Tim Harrison and Dave Shirley; his mother-in-law, Kimmie Powell; his sister-in-law, Nawana Powell (Rachel Curtis); his brother-in-law, Gregory Powell, Jr. (Heather); several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 3:00pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, with the Rev. Darren Brown and Gregory Powell officiating. Interment will follow at Kingston Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at the funeral home at 2:30 pm on Saturday and include: Tripp “Dawg” Powell, Andrew Curtis, Dennis Edwards, Mike Schroeder, Joe Turner, and Michael Eldridge.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.