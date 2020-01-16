Mr. William Edward Siniard, age 83, of 158 Siniard Road, NW, Adairsville, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at his residence.

He was born in Atlanta, GA, November 13, 1936, son of the late William Henry and Ethel Lucille Dempsey Siniard. A God-fearing husband, father and grandfather, Mr. Siniard was a faithful member and deacon of Union Grove Baptist Church, Adairsville, who put his Faith and family first. He had retired from Lockheed Martin Aeronautics with over 40 years of service as an inspector, lending to his reputation as a perfectionist, he held himself and others to the highest standard, and was a man of his word. Mr. Siniard was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed deer and turkey hunting and was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Ola Faye Abernathy Siniard; 2 brothers, Ralph and Raymond Siniard; and a granddaughter, Jasmine Nicole Gilreath.

Survivors include a son, William Marty Siniard of Adairsville; 3 daughters and sons-in-law, Rhonda Faye Smathers, Stella Yvonne (Randy Hazelwood) Siniard, and Danyel Nadine (Scott M.) Barton, all of Adairsville; 6 grandchildren, Tabitha Marie Dotson, Maci Rianna Davey and Lauren Olivia Siniard, Alexandria Danyel, Bethany Gabriel, and Adrian Nicole Barton; 3 great-grandsons, William Thomas Dotson, Alijah Cole Henderson, and Brody William Smith; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be held Friday at 2:00 PM from Union Grove Baptist Church, with Rev. David Baker, Rev. Sammy Adams, and Rev. Joel Alexander officiating. The body will lie in state at the church from 1:00PM until the funeral hour. Interment will follow in Stoner Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery, Adairsville. Nephews will serve as pallbearers while nieces will be honorary pallbearers.

The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Barton Funeral Home, Adairsville.



R. Dudley Barton & Son Funeral Home, Adairsville, will be in charge of funeral arrangements for Mr. William Edward Siniard